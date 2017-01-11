The military's next Hummer

When it debuted, the original Hummer was a great vehicle for driving over intense terrain in some of the world's most war-torn environments. In many respects it still is, but since it's become equally adept at terrorizing suburban mall parking lots on Saturday afternoons, the armed forces are nearly ready to trade it in for something new. Something exactly like what you're seeing here.

Meet the Light Combat Tactical All-Terrain Vehicle, or L-ATV, from Oshkosh Defense. It's likely the Pentagon's choice for the next Hummer, and it's a seriously badass truck that's as revolutionary as it is awesome.