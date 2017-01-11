The 27 People You See At Every Racetrack

6. The Inexplicably Rich Guy

You know exactly what he does for a living, and therefore how much he should be making. Still, he shows up with a brand new truck that he bought only so he could tow his 911 GT3 to the track...and he’s in a different car every time you see him.



7. The Recent Retiree After 40 years of commodities trading or practicing law, he’s retired and ready to finally do the one thing he really wants. He knows he’s not the fastest guy out there but he also knows if he works hard enough, he’ll be close. Really, he’s there for fun.



8. The Hot Shoe He’s probably the fastest guy there. Probably. He knows it though, and it’s his mission in life to make sure everyone else knows it, too. He brags about how slow his car is compared to everyone else's, because that just proves how fast he is.