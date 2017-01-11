The Ultimate Car Collection Is For Sale

What you are looking at is known simply as "The Pinnacle Portfolio." It's a collection of cars unlike any you've ever seen, boasting rides like the actual Ferrari Enzo given to Pope John Paul II, the very first Bugatti Veyron ever produced, and the Saleen S7 used in Iron Man.
That's one hell of a sentence, but it's only the tip of the iceberg here: Take every "Justification for Higher Education" poster you've ever seen, imagine how it would look for every era of car since the 1950s, then cherry pick only the most outstanding examples of each car and put them all in the same collection, under one roof. That's what you're looking at.
The most amazing thing? It's all up for sale at RM Sotheby's. Take a look:
The Pope's 2005 Ferrari Enzo
This is the very last Enzo produced, and was originally a gift to Pope John Paul II. He actually blessed the engine.
1994 Ferrari F40 LM
This is the very last F40 LM ever made.
The Very First Veyron
As in, production number 001.
1955 Mercedes 300 SL Alloy Gullwing
One of just 29 built with an aluminum body.
Iron Man's 2005 Saleen S7 Twin Turbo
Only two of S7s were fitted with an optional package that gave it over 1000 hp. This is one of them. If this one looks familiar, yes, you did see it in Iron Man.
1998 McLaren F1 "Road Going LM"
One of only two with the full race package and a road-going interior.
2008 Koenigsegg CCXR
This is the same car used in the filming of Fast Five.
2005 Mercedes SLR McLaren
This car was originally bought purely to be displayed in the Petersen Automotive Museum. Then it became part of The Pinnacle Portfolio.
2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport
