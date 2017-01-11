The Ultimate Car Collection Is For Sale

What you are looking at is known simply as "The Pinnacle Portfolio." It's a collection of cars unlike any you've ever seen, boasting rides like the actual Ferrari Enzo given to Pope John Paul II, the very first Bugatti Veyron ever produced, and the Saleen S7 used in Iron Man.

That's one hell of a sentence, but it's only the tip of the iceberg here: Take every "Justification for Higher Education" poster you've ever seen, imagine how it would look for every era of car since the 1950s, then cherry pick only the most outstanding examples of each car and put them all in the same collection, under one roof. That's what you're looking at.