The Ultimate Car Collection Is For Sale

The Pinnacle Portfolio
RM Sotheby’s

What you are looking at is known simply as "The Pinnacle Portfolio." It's a collection of cars unlike any you've ever seen, boasting rides like the actual Ferrari Enzo given to Pope John Paul II, the very first Bugatti Veyron ever produced, and the Saleen S7 used in Iron Man.

That's one hell of a sentence, but it's only the tip of the iceberg here: Take every "Justification for Higher Education" poster you've ever seen, imagine how it would look for every era of car since the 1950s, then cherry pick only the most outstanding examples of each car and put them all in the same collection, under one roof. That's what you're looking at.

The most amazing thing? It's all up for sale at RM Sotheby's. Take a look:

The Pinnacle Collection
RM Sotheby's

The Pope's 2005 Ferrari Enzo

This is the very last Enzo produced, and was originally a gift to Pope John Paul II. He actually blessed the engine.

The Pinnacle Collection
RM Sotheby's

1994 Ferrari F40 LM

This is the very last F40 LM ever made.

The Pinnacle Collection
RM Sotheby's

1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider

The Pinnacle Portfolio
RM Sotheby's

The Very First Veyron

As in, production number 001.

The Pinnacle Collection

1955 Mercedes 300 SL Alloy Gullwing

One of just 29 built with an aluminum body.

The Pinnacle Portfolio

Iron Man's 2005 Saleen S7 Twin Turbo

Only two of S7s were fitted with an optional package that gave it over 1000 hp. This is one of them. If this one looks familiar, yes, you did see it in Iron Man.

The Pinnacle Collection
RM Sotheby's

1995 Ferrari F50

The Pinnacle Collection
RM Sotheby's

1998 McLaren F1 "Road Going LM"

One of only two with the full race package and a road-going interior.

The Pinnacle Collection
RM Sotheby's

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO

The Pinnacle Collectoin
RM Sotheby's

1988 Porsche 959 Komfort

The Pinnacle Collection
RM Sotheby's

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4

The Pinnacle Collection
RM Sotheby's

1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider

The Pinnacle Collection
RM Sotheby's

1964 Ferrari 250 LM

The Pinnacle Collection
RM Sotheby's

1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS

The Pinnacle Collection
RM Sotheby's

1956 Porsche 356 A

The Pinnacle Collection
RM Sotheby's

2008 Koenigsegg CCXR

This is the same car used in the filming of Fast Five.

The Pinnacle Collection
RM Sotheby's

2005 Mercedes SLR McLaren

This car was originally bought purely to be displayed in the Petersen Automotive Museum. Then it became part of The Pinnacle Portfolio.

The Pinnacle Portfolio
RM Sotheby's

1993 Jaguar XJ220

The Pinnacle Portfolio
RM Sotheby's

2005 Maserati MC12

The Pinnacle Portfolio
RM Sotheby's

2008 Lamborghini Reventon

The Pinnacle Portfolio
RM Sotheby's

2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport


