Why The Pontiac Aztec Was The Biggest Failure In Automotive History

Preliminary market research yielded buzzwords like “bold,” which after being translated via Pontiac’s management, ultimately became a green light for designers to have at the Aztek with little oversight or direction. Two-tone, yellow with grey plastic moulding, and turn signals completely separated from the headlights? How daring! How bold!

And mind you, this was no sophomoric effort. The Aztec had some of the best and brightest GM designers working on it, including a man who would later be responsible for the current Corvette. The problem was that each designer had a say and the resulting cacophony never quite found its harmony. Consequently, the Aztek became the poster-child of design by committee, lacking focus and any semblance of a unified vision.