Porsche Needs To Make This 901 Concept

The Porsche 901 Concept
Ege Arguden

For anyone even remotely interested in performance cars, it's practically a rite of passage that as you grow up you start to bemoan the inevitable girth that every car seems to take on with each successive generation. For Porsche people, the lament is greater than most as the once svelte 911 has done a fine job of matching William Shatner over the past few decades.

While most of us can do nothing but imagine what a baby-sized version of a new 911 would look like, a guy named Ege Aguden put pen to paper. The result of his work is dubbed the Porsche 901, and he put so much thought into it he's basically given everyone a blueprint for how to design your own Porsche.

Porsche 901 Concept
Ege Arguden

Just take a second to soak in the angular beauty of the design. It's definitely a car all its own, but if it looks somehow Porsche-esque to you, there's a very, very good reason.

Porsche 901 Concept
Ege Arguden

Ege's an automotive design student at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, which tends to spawn some of the heavy-hitters in the actual car design field. You can see where this started out as a study of the Porsche's evolution and became an attempt to reconnect with its origin.

Porsche 901 Concept
Ege Arguden

After getting the size down, the challenge becomes identifying those features in Porsche's heritage that need to be brought to the forefront of the design.

Porsche 901 Concept
Ege Arguden

However, you can't let those elements override some of the fundamental principles of car design. Ege originally wanted this design to include a classic ducktail spoiler, not unlike the one Porsche's own designers recently included on the 911 GTS Club Coupe.

Porsche 901 Concept
Ege Arguden

Ultimately, though, when he laid the design out on paper and assessed where all the lines and cuts needed to be, the ducktail was edited out. On one hand that's a shame, but on the other it illustrates just how easy it would've been for the car to grow from its original size, much like the actual 911.

Porsche 901 Concept
Ege Arguden

The end result is a complete look with strong ties to several generations of 911s, while using as few lines as possible to complete the look.

Sounds easy in theory, but it takes years of dedication to perfect.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'd love to see the next Cayman be similar to this design.

