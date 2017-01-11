Porsche Needs To Make This 901 Concept

For anyone even remotely interested in performance cars, it's practically a rite of passage that as you grow up you start to bemoan the inevitable girth that every car seems to take on with each successive generation. For Porsche people, the lament is greater than most as the once svelte 911 has done a fine job of matching William Shatner over the past few decades.

While most of us can do nothing but imagine what a baby-sized version of a new 911 would look like, a guy named Ege Aguden put pen to paper. The result of his work is dubbed the Porsche 901, and he put so much thought into it he's basically given everyone a blueprint for how to design your own Porsche.