Cars

Prior Design Created A Stingray That's Pure Evil

By Published On 01/22/2015 By Published On 01/22/2015
Prior Design's Widebody Corvette
Prior Design

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

The standard C7's certainly many things, and passively styled isn't one of them...until you see it next to a Stingray equipped with the PDR700 Widebody Aerodynamic Kit from Prior Design. Take a good hard look at what's going on here. Everything's fiberglass (like most traditional Corvettes) except the parts that are left as naked carbon fiber.

Related

related

16 Things You Didn't Know About Hot Wheels

related

Michael Madsen on Cars, Tarantino, and Hot Sauce

related

16 Things You Didn't Know About Hot Wheels
Prior Design's Widebody Corvette
Prior Design

Let's start at the front. There's an entirely new front bumper, complete with an additional spoiler should you decide there's simply too much ground clearance.

Prior Design's Widebody Corvette
Prior Design

The fenders have been widened substantially, and now the substantially deeper vent in the side is left as bare carbon fiber.

Prior Design Corvette
Prior Design

For an idea of just how aggressive this kit really is, take a look at the rear wheel arches...then compare them to the stock Corvette.

Prior Design's Widebody Corvette
Prior Design

Lastly, in the very back there's juuuuust enough room for the absolutely huge carbon fiber diffuser. Now all you'll need are some equally huge wheels and you're all set.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He doesn't like most Corvette body kits, but this one's an exception.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Why Riding a Motorcycle Will Make You a Better Driver

related

READ MORE
The Car You Drive and the Signals You Send
LexusIS_Oct16

related

READ MORE
We Drove the Best Performance Car Under $50,000
First Drives

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like