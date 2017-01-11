Buy The Original Batmobile You Never Knew Existed

Think you know the original Batmobile? Think again. While a few cognoscenti know the car was built by the legendary George Barris, who modded the Lincoln Futura concept car, most fans will tell you the very first Batmobile made its debut in the 1966 television show. It didn't.

This is the real original Batmobile. Built in 1963 in a friggin' barn, it's a '56 Oldsmobile 88 with a body fashioned after the 1950s comic book Batmobiles. It's the very first car DC Comics ever licensed, and it's for sale, hitting the auction block with Heritage Auctions in December.