This Is Your New 500 HP, Carbon Fiber, All-American Supercar

The Rezvani Beast was first introduced last year as an ultra-light, 500 hp supercar concept that's as all-American as the SoCal factory in which it's built. Now, it's made the all-important step from concept to production car, with the first example already on the road...and the race track at Willow Springs.

It's made to order, and if you have $165,000 ready, it can be in your garage in just eight weeks.