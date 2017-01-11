This Winnebago Does 0-50 Faster than a Corvette, Has Full Bar Inside

The word "insane" thoroughly applies to just about every vehicle produced by the badass builders at Ringbrothers. And sure, the 980 hp Chevelle with a fighter jet cockpit they built last year was impressive, but the Winnebago Brave that you see here—appropriately dubbed Happy Camper—is about to redefine what you think you know about RVs.
It's a 900 hp beast with a hand-built interior that can keep up with a brand new Corvette until it hits highway speeds. After that? Well, no one's had the cajones to see what it can do past 100 mph...yet.
Let's talk about that 900 hp engine for a second. Brothers Jim and Mike Ring dropped over $27,000 on a Chevy-based 408 cid V8 that sports a mammoth supercharger. Listen for yourself as it hurtles the old Brave to 50 mph in just less time than it takes you to read this (3.2 seconds).
Now try to imagine the experience of driving such a vehicle while sitting here, with a flatscreen somehow still attached to the front wall above your head. And because it's a Winnebago, that glass panel between the seats is what you'd call a hood.
Inside, it's one big dive bar. Really. Ringbrothers redid the interior in aluminum to make it resemble a WWII-era bomber. Accompanying the bar are a fireplace, popcorn machine, and an airplane propeller originally owned by the Ring brothers' father.
Lest you think for a second that they've forgotten something, the hand-crafted walls are covered in everything you'd expect out of your local discount watering hole. Note the beautifully kitch signage lit by all that neon.
Ringbrothers pulled out its traditional craftsmanship skills for the accommodations toward the rear, where the passengers can't witness the jump to ludicrous speed. The seats are from a 1970 Ford bus, though thankfully they've been recovered.
Walk outside, and there's a second bar in the back. This one's equipped with the obligatory neon lighting and a swing-out grill and cooler.
As if all that weren't enough, there's a vintage Honda minibike mounted to the front for campground shenanigans.
The world record speed for a non-van based motorhome is just over 120 mph. In theory this should top that easily, once someone has the courage to keep his or her foot down. The real question should be: What's the Guinness Record for World's Fastest Dive Bar?
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He’d love to take this thing cross-country.
