This Winnebago Does 0-50 Faster than a Corvette, Has Full Bar Inside

The word "insane" thoroughly applies to just about every vehicle produced by the badass builders at Ringbrothers. And sure, the 980 hp Chevelle with a fighter jet cockpit they built last year was impressive, but the Winnebago Brave that you see here—appropriately dubbed Happy Camper—is about to redefine what you think you know about RVs.

It's a 900 hp beast with a hand-built interior that can keep up with a brand new Corvette until it hits highway speeds. After that? Well, no one's had the cajones to see what it can do past 100 mph...yet.