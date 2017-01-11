Cars

The Wraith St. James Edition Is The Most American, Powerful Rolls-Royce Ever

Rolls-Royce

Just in time for Independence Day, Rolls-Royce tipped their caps to their American fans on our nation's birthday with a special edition Wraith that exemplifies what America is all about, according to Eleanor Roosevelt (or, Ricky Bobby): hot, nasty, badass speed. It's the Wraith St. James Edition, and it's the beastliest car Rolls-Royce has ever made.

Rolls-Royce

With a twin-turbo V12 engine kicked up to a more American 632 hp, eight more than the standard model, the Rolls-Royce Wraith St. James edition bursts out of the gate (of your private estate, this is a Rolls-Royce after all) and takes its place as the most powerful vehicle the legendary luxury carmaker has ever produced.

Rolls-Royce

The St. James' edition features some extra chrome and an aluminum grille, along with black gloss accents on the wheels. Of course, it has a striking red paint job straight off of the American flag.

Rolls-Royce

No other production info was provided, so we're not sure how many of these beasts will be hitting the road and when. One thing we do know: we're hoping we see one in a parade for the Fourth next year. 


LexusIS_Oct16

