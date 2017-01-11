The 1,500 HP Russian Armored SUV

Meet the Pombron Black Shark. It's the newest entry from Dartz, the Latvian SUV-enhancer known for over the top opulence (like handing out crazy-expensive vodka when you buy one of their vehicles) and that really weird rap song about Vladimir Putin. It'll shock paparazzi, scan your eyeballs, and it has 1,500 hp.

They're calling it the "world's first real SpyKar," which is why they dropped it on October 19th—the 100th anniversary of the Russian Motorized Infantry. The best part: it's only listing the price is only listed as "6Z." As in six zeroes.