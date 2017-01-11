Saleen just tricked out a Tesla

Ever since Saleen first started modifying Mustangs back in the 1980s, the company has established a reputation for combining performance and looks that go beyond anything the manufacturer offered. About a decade ago they even went so far as to create their own supercar, the S7; but now Saleen has done something completely foreign to the brand and taken on its first electric vehicle.

This is the FOURSIXTEEN—yes, it's really in all caps—and it's exactly what it looks like, which is a Saleenified Tesla Model S.