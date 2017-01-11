The Most Advanced Vintage Racing Prints Ever Made

Behold the Silver Arrows Project, a remarkable series of vintage racing prints (buy 'em here) that came to fruition as a labor of love project from a couple of Czech artists. Combining their photography skills with academic research and modern CGI, they recreated some of the most noteworthy Grand Prix racing scenes from the 1930s, when the "Silver Arrows" of Mercedes and Auto Union were dominant.

The beauty of each shot is self-evident, but the astounding attention to detail and the sheer resources required to make each one is not. They employed enough cast and crew here to make a mid-budget movie.