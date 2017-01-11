Cars

The Snowcraft Is A Hands-Free Blizzard Thrill-Ride

By Published On 12/16/2014 By Published On 12/16/2014
The Snowcraft
All Photos: Hammacher Schlemmer

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

related

This Blurry Slice of Ham is 2017's First Great Optical Illusion

If you're looking for something to make the dark winter doldrums suck a whole lot less, let us introduce you to The Snowcraft, a new ski-equipped, two-person trailer that hitches behind a snowmobile or ATV for hands-free thrill-glides over snow, ice, and slush.

Suck on that, 3 p.m. sunsets.

Related

related

Turn your truck into a tank

related

Turn your bike into a snowmobile

related

Turn your truck into a tank
The Snowcraft

Like one of those tiny trailers carefree parents tow their toddlers in while biking on busy streets, these hard polyethylene-shelled beasts sit on a pair of flexible steel skis that ride smoothly thanks to a gas-operated shock suspension system. So you can sit back and relax without spilling your spiked eggnog all over you and your seatmate.

The Snowcraft

You'll also be able to watch everything whiz by through its eight windows—four in front, two on either side, and two up top—while breathing fresh brisk air provided via the rear vents.

Giddy up.


Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor who strongly believes those kiddie bike trailers are the worst.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Coolest-Looking Cars That Came Out This Year
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Why You Shouldn't Trust Your Car's Safety Rating

related

READ MORE
The Car You Drive and the Signals You Send
LexusIS_Oct16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like