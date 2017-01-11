The 12 Spookiest Cars of All Time

Spooky ain't just costumes and dark alleys. There have been plenty of spooky cars built over the years. And because it's Halloween this week, why not take a look at some of the best? Here're a dozen haunting rides to get you in the spirit.
12. Chatillon Automotive Graveyard
It's since been removed, but for decades near Chatillon, Belgium, this automotive graveyard was eerily reminiscent of a post-apocalyptic wasteland with a traffic jam of cars abandoned as terrified drivers (likely) fled an unknown legion of doom.
11. Rolls-Royce Phantom Jonckheere
This car was originally built in 1925 and thoroughly re-bodied in 1934. Just look at those lines! It's inconceivable that anyone could possibly use that car as their primary means of transportation and not be into some seriously evil hobbies.
10. The Howmet TX
This isn't creepy because it's built around the engine from an abandoned military helicopter project. It's creepy because from inside the car that engine sounds like a combination of a snarling demon and an airplane on takeoff. Well, okay the helicopter thing doesn't hurt.
9. Project Satan
An ill-fated project from old Detroit, Futurama's Project Satan had all the most evil parts of the most evil cars in history, including Adolf Hitler's staff car's steering wheel, Manson's VW's turn signal, KITT's windshield wipers, and Ed Begley, Jr's car's electric motor. Did you get all that? Yeah, see.
8. The Munster Koach
Along with the Addams Family, the Munsters are America's creepiest family, so it only makes sense that their hot rod is essentially a death sled: lanterns for headlights, curtains on the windows, no actual driver's seat whenever Herman Munster is driving...and—fun fact, here—it's powered by a Ford 289 V8 that was originally slated to go into a Shelby Cobra.
7. Whatever This Is
Are you kidding me? I'd have a heart attack or cause a 23-car pile up if I saw this in my rear-view mirror.
6. The Russian Ghost Car
WHERE DOES IT COME FROM? With every frightening video coming from Russian dash cams, this is probably the most horrifying. Evidently, bad drivers who have died horrible deaths are coming back to haunt/crash the living.
5. Drag-U-La
Nope, that is not a fake coffin that was used to build Grandpa Munster's drag racer. Even creepier is that you couldn't buy coffins back then without a death certificate, so the story goes that an under-the-table cash deal was struck with a Hollywood funeral home, who then left an (empty, we assume/hope) casket out back to be picked up after dark.
4. The Wraith
The Wraith is a movie about an invincible, homicidal, vigilante, street racing car possessed by the spirit of recently-murdered Charlie Sheen. It claims its victims by challenging them to a drag race, ramming them at very high rates of speed, then re-materializing kinda like the liquid metal terminator.
Sadly, one of the camera operators actually died in real life while shooting one of the race scenes.
3. The Car
You know, just your typical demonically possessed motor vehicle. The car wasn't spooky because it went on a rampage...it was smart, laying in wait, planning out its next victim. It also just might have been immortal—even the leader of the Church of Satan was given technical advisor status on the film.
2. Christine
Of course a Plymouth Fury was going to be evil. The thing is, though, if you know the car can regenerate and is basically un-killable, you've gotta do more than just crush it. Terminator 2 taught us this.
1. The Truck From Duel
The truck from Steven Spielberg's classic chase movie isn't some demonic, possessed, or immortal vehicle on a mission to spill the blood of the innocent. It's just an inanimate object with a deranged driver.
Only in your mind does it cross anthropomorphic boundaries as an old and rusted big rig with a rail tie for a bumper and an inferiority complex to the relentless power of trains. It's so spooky because the road-going power of the truck and its descent into homicidal fixation represents the corruptive nature of power on humans.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He may have had to write a paper analyzing Duel back when he was in college.