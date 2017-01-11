Cars

These Guys Are Remaking All 50 States' License Plates

By Published On 12/26/2014 By Published On 12/26/2014
The State Plates Project
All Photos: The State Plates Project
More Like This

related

This Modern House Is Solid As A Rock. Literally.

related

These Reclaimed Wood Tiny Houses Belong In A Tim Burton Movie

related

Please Let These Futuristic Formula 1 Renderings Happen

related

These Photos Of Cuban Auto Culture Take You Back In Time

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

The State Plates Project is currently in the process of redesigning the license plates for all 50 states. Sorry, Washington DC. 50 different graphic designers have come together to each produce a different state's plate (see what they did there?). The concept is to design license plates that are more modern and fresh without making them devoid of symbolic meaning, and each designer put so much thought into it that they've written brief essays explaining what they're going for...and sometimes translating obscure Latin phrases.

They're mostly done; see what they've got so far below, and check out the artists' essays on the other side of the links.

Related

related

All 50 United States License Plates, Ranked

related

24 Hilarious Vanity Plates That Actually Exist

related

Kramer's ASSMAN License Plate
More Like This

related

This Modern House Is Solid As A Rock. Literally.

related

These Reclaimed Wood Tiny Houses Belong In A Tim Burton Movie

related

Please Let These Futuristic Formula 1 Renderings Happen

related

These Photos Of Cuban Auto Culture Take You Back In Time

related

All 50 United States License Plates, Ranked
The State Plates Project

Louisiana

The State Plates Project

Michigan

The State Plates Project

Texas

The State Plates Project

North Carolina

related

See All 50 States Depicted By LEGOs

related

24 Hilarious Vanity Plates That Actually Exist
The State Plates Project

New Hampshire

The State Plates Project

Maryland*

The State Plates Project

Alaska

The State Plates Project

Oklahoma

related

The Richest Person From Every State, Ranked

related

Kramer's ASSMAN License Plate
The State Plates Project

Colorado

The State Plate Project

Arkansas

The State Plate Project

Montana

The State Plates Project

Nebraska

related

All of America's breweries on one awesome map

related

See All 50 States Depicted By LEGOs
States Plates Project

South Carolina

State Plates Project

New Mexico

State Plates Project

Connecticut

The State Plates Project

Florida

related

How The 10 Wealthiest Americans In History Got Rich

related

The Richest Person From Every State, Ranked
State Plates Project

Virginia

State Plates Project

Iowa

The State Plates Project

Vermont

The State Plates Project

Ohio

related

The Worst Things You Can Buy On Amazon: Holiday Edition

related

All of America's breweries on one awesome map
The State Plates Project

Rhode Island

The State Plates Project

Pennsylvania

The State Plates Project

Kentucky

The State Plates Project

Mississippi

related

How The 10 Wealthiest Americans In History Got Rich
The State Plates Project

Idaho

The State Plates Project

Arizona

The State Plates Project

Tennessee

The State Plates Project

Kansas

related

The Worst Things You Can Buy On Amazon: Holiday Edition
The State Plates Project

Utah

The State Plates Project

West Virginia

The State Plates Project

North Dakota

The State Plates Project

Wyoming

The State Plates Project

Minnesota

The State Plates Project

South Dakota

The State Plates Project

Nevada

The State Plates Project

Illinois

The State Plates Project

Massachusetts

The State Shapes Project

Wisconsin

The State Plates Project

California

The State Plates Project

Alabama


*As always, sorry, Maryland.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. The Texas license plate would clash with his car.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Artist David Redon's Spectacularly Reimagined Vintage Ads
Photo Roll

related

READ MORE
The 25 Most Beautiful Libraries in the World
Photo Roll

related

READ MORE
Check Out This Ridiculously Creative Packaging
Photo Roll

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like