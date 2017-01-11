The 10 Greatest Supercars of the 1970s

For all intents and purposes, the modern supercar came around in the late 1960s, with cars like the Lamborghini Miura leading the way.

While one can debate endlessly about what actually constitutes a supercar, it’s hard to argue against Italy being central to their prominent rise. Case in point, every car you're about to see made its debut in the 1970s, and every one is Italian (even the Lotus and BMW).