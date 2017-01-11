Gratuitous Car Porn
Our 25 Favorite RM Auctions of 2014

By Published On 12/24/2014 By Published On 12/24/2014
The Best of RM 2014
All Photos Courtesy Of RM Auctions
In the past year, a lot of beautiful, fast, and important cars commanded megabucks at various auctions. Recently, RM Auctions dropped a huge archive full of gorgeous photos of what it considers the best cars it sold this year. You can check that out right here. It's a great list, and with so many fine, fine rides that've been featured, it would be a shame to not revisit them one last time.

The Supercompressor top 25 RM Auctions of 2014 isn't based on monetary value, raw speed, or even historical relevance, but on the intangibles that made people fall in love with them in the first place. Below you'll find all of them, large enough for your desktop wallpaper, along with the price each car ultimately garnered. Follow the links to the original SC articles if you want to see exactly why each car is so special.

Top 25 RM Cars of 2014

25. Vector W8 Twin Turbo, $275,000

24. Bugatti EB110, €280.000

23. Porsche 356 1600 Karmann Hardtop, $82,500

22. Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 MFI, £134,400

21. Nissan Skyline HT 2000 GT-R, $242,000

20. Ferrari 250 Spider LWB, $8,800,000

19. 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350 Paxton Prototype, $572,000

18. Jackie Stewart’s 1971 Lola Can Am, €224.000

17. Peugeot 205 Turbo 16, £156,800

16. Renault Alpine A110, £33,600

15. Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA 1300 Junior Stradale, $220,000

14. Fiat Abarth 1000TC Berlina Corsa, $46,750

13. Toyota 2000GT, $1,045,000

12. Bizzarrini 5300 GT, €548,800

11. Ferrari 250 LM, $11,550,000

10. Lancia Stratos, $660,000

9. De Tomaso Pantera Rally Car, €56,000

8. Lamborghini Countach, $319,000

7. Porsche 906 Carerra 6, $1,180,000*

6. Shelby Competition 289 Cobra, £1,176,000

5. Jaguar XJ220, £165,200

4. 275 GTB/C Speciale, $26,400,000

3. BMW M1 AHG Studie, $400,000*

2. Lamborghini Miura Jota, €448.000

1. Ford GT40 Roadster Prototype, $6,930,000


*Price represents highest bid; car did not sell.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. His imaginary garage is pretty much full right now.

