The 2,000 HP American-Made Supercar

Meet the Trion Nemesis. It's the first car from Trion, a startup based in Los Angeles that's planning an entire lineup of supercars. The aim? To be the nemesis—see what they did there?—of European exotics; and they're making some pretty bold claims about performance, with numbers like 2,000 hp, and a top speed beyond 270 mph.

With such numbers, a believe-it-when-you-see-it attitude is justified, and you might not have to wait long for proof: the prototype's slated to start testing before the end of the 2014.