The 2,000 HP American-Made Supercar

The 2,000 HP American supercar
All Photos: Trion Supercars

Meet the Trion Nemesis. It's the first car from Trion, a startup based in Los Angeles that's planning an entire lineup of supercars. The aim? To be the nemesis—see what they did there?—of European exotics; and they're making some pretty bold claims about performance, with numbers like 2,000 hp, and a top speed beyond 270 mph.

With such numbers, a believe-it-when-you-see-it attitude is justified, and you might not have to wait long for proof: the prototype's slated to start testing before the end of the 2014.

The 2,000 HP American supercar

With these speeds, active aero is basically a necessity, so moveable bits up front and in back are designed to optimize stability while cutting drag as much as possible.

The 2,000 HP American supercar

Company founder Rich Patterson's responsible for the interior, after 29 years of doing everything from designing Chrysler minivan seats to helping plan the interior of the Tesla Model S. This new creation has touchpad screens instead of buttons, and, according to Patterson, can fit people up to seven feet tall. Sorry, Shaq.

The 2,000 HP American supercar

While the primary goal of the car is to be faster than other supercars, it does have a secondary aim of being semi-practical. Thus, it actually has room for a golf bag in back, "so owners do not have to car swap for different functions." It's economical!

The 2,000 HP American supercar

Naturally, a company as ambitious as Trion didn't stop at just the one design. There's an entire range planned that'll ultimately include both a hybrid and an all-electric model.

Guess we'll have to wait and see.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He remains skeptical but hopeful on this one.

