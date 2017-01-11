The Ultra-Rare '65 Shelby GT350 Supercharged Prototype Is for Sale

Ya know, not all Shelby GT350s were created equal. Among the very few factory options from which you had to choose in 1966 were racing stripes, a limited slip differential, and a factory or dealer installed Paxton supercharger. Those supercharged cars were among the meanest things on the street in the 1960s, and the fact that they even exist boils down to...

Carroll Shelby losing a drag race. Yup.

What you're currently looking at is one of just two prototypes Shelby built in 1965 to test out the Paxton package. It's fast even by today's standards, and it's up for grabs at RM's Monterey auction this week.