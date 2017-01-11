Cars

The Beamer Bike Built for Surfers

By Published On 08/26/2014 By Published On 08/26/2014
The ultimate in surfing Beamers
All Photos: VDBMoto

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

related

Finally, Someone Made an Edible Poop Emoji

Built for a surfboard-making client, this 1986 BMW R80R has been dubbed the B-1 by Brooklyn-based builders VDBMoto. It's been thoroughly reworked into an all-terrain bike that's equally at home parked by a curb or blasting down the beach, surfboard at its side.

Related

related

This Barn-Built Bike Is Going For A Land Speed Record

related

The $1.3M Surfboard

related

The Best Custom Motorcycles in the World, June 26th 2014

related

This Barn-Built Bike Is Going For A Land Speed Record
The B-1 is part old and part new.

It started out life as a perfectly normal bike that necessitated more than just a little TLC to get back to a roadworthy state, so the guys at VDB decided to make it a rolling juxtaposition of aged and shiny, new parts.

When it's intentional, the weathered look is a patina.

That meant leaving the 49 hp BMW boxer motor in pretty much unchanged condition. The weathered patina certainly does provide a striking contrast to all the fresh rubber hoses, and that beautifully wrapped exhaust lends a bit of an aural edge to the bike as a whole.

Progressive rate springs round out the rear suspension

The suspension is designed to be as comfy as possible up front—and adjustable out back—so the bike can be set up to the rider's individual preferences; or, simply, can be changed from one setting to another for street vs. beach riding.

The ultimate in surfing Beamers

The entire rear subframe was replaced with a lighter and reshaped unit that holds a much improved seat design, while the bike intentionally sports rusty fenders. VDB claims it's because they "have a thing" for rust, but regardless, any steel will get rusty with beach duty.

related

The $1.3M Surfboard
The ultimate in surfing Beamers

Overall, the bike now sits a few inches higher than stock, but still keeps a fairly normal appearance, thanks to the aluminum surfboard rack they've fitted on the righthand side.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He doesn't surf, but he still appreciates a well-built board.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Holy Hell! Ford Is Making a Hybrid Mustang and F-150.

related

READ MORE
We Drove the New 2017 Ford Raptor, the Most Badass F-150 Ever Built
First Drives

related

READ MORE
Toyota Just Unveiled the Fastest SUV in the World

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like