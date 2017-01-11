Cars

Outrun Zombies With The Walking Dead Motorcycle

The walking dead bike
Classified Moto

There are a lot of bikes that look like they were built to help you survive the zombie apocalypse. Because, let's get real, it's going to happen sooner than later people. And although many bikes have never or will never see any legit zombie action, some already have.

Built by Classified Moto, this is the bike that Daryl Dixon's riding on this season of The Walking Dead. In other words, it's the real-freaking-deal.

The Walking Dead Bike
What you see in the show is actually a pair of identical bikes built by Classified, because that's how shows just roll. Having previously done a bike for TWD star/crossbow-wielding zombie killer Norman Reedus, Classified was hand-picked to head the project for the show's new ride.

Classified Moto's Walking Dead Bike
The main requirement was that the bike had to be reliable enough to not interrupt filming, while still looking as badass as possible. Thus, the guys at Classified picked a Honda CB750 Nighthawk...then promptly changed everything on the front of the bike to Yamaha YZF-R6 parts.

The Zombie Apocalypse Bike
The design was intended to make the bike look like a scrapped together composite of a bunch of different bikes, as one might construct in a post-apocalyptic zombie wasteland.

Classified Moto's Walking Dead Bike
One might expect the hardest part of building a pair of zombie-ready bikes to be getting the design absolutely perfect, but it isn't. Getting every single detail—down to the most minute scratches in the paint—is a painstaking process that can't be rushed.

The Walking Dead Bike
When all those details have to be perfected in a condensed timeframe, that means pulling in everyone and outsourcing as many parts as possible. CM was able to pull it off, and the result is fantastic.

Zombie Bike by Classified Moto
See those pegs on the back? That's for mounting Daryl's crossbow. A true zombie-proof bike needs to be fast, and functional. 


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He loves this bike, but still thinks Shawn of the Dead's the greatest zombie tale ever told.

