Outrun Zombies With The Walking Dead Motorcycle

There are a lot of bikes that look like they were built to help you survive the zombie apocalypse. Because, let's get real, it's going to happen sooner than later people. And although many bikes have never or will never see any legit zombie action, some already have.

Built by Classified Moto, this is the bike that Daryl Dixon's riding on this season of The Walking Dead. In other words, it's the real-freaking-deal.