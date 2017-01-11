Cars

The 10 Worst Vehicles You Can Take On A Fast Food Run

The worst cars for drive thru.
Charles Siritho

If you listen to so-called "health experts," you should never take any car to a drive-through if you want to live a long, healthy life. But because it can't be helped sometimes, here are the worst vehicles you can possibly take on a fast food run, ranked by their level of inappropriateness.

The Worst Vehicles For Drive Thru Fast Food
Chrysler

10. Chrysler Town & Country

Sure, minivans seem harmless, but they're invariably full of kids. Kids aren't the cleanest of eaters, so all that grease, salt, and God knows what else is getting ground into the seats, floor, and even the headliner. It's even worse if you're stuck behind one in the line, waiting on eight orders.

Worst Vehicles for Fast Food
Lifted Trucks USA

9. A lifted Ford F-150

Most fast food places have an overhang so your food (and your money) doesn't get wet. How are you supposed to get a behemoth like this close enough to the window without hitting anything?

The worst cars for drive thru
Aaron Miller

8. Charger Hellcat

One of two things will happen when you take a Hellcat on a fast food run: you'll drive like a maniac and everyone at the establishment will think you're "that guy," or you'll drive normally and no one will even notice you're in a Hellcat. It's a catch-22.

Worst rides for the drive thru

7. Any motorcycle

Forget the strange looks you'll get when you roll up to the window. Where are you putting your food? Even if you have saddle bags, you're not going anywhere with that liter of cola.

The worst cars for drive thru fast food
Aaron Miller

6. Alfa Romeo 4C

Try going to a Sonic in a 4C. You'll have to unbuckle your seatbelt and climb halfway out of the window just to press the button. Then the kid who brings your food will want to talk about the car for five minutes. Of course, you'll forget about all that once you're back on the road.

The worst cars for drive thrus
Aaron Miller

5. Dodge Viper

The Viper's not exactly what you would call a quiet car. While any loud car is potentially an issue at a drive through, the Viper's side exhaust exacerbates the issue. It's undeniably cool, but when you're idling next to a brick wall that forms an echo chamber, good luck getting the right order.

The worst cars for drive thru
Aaron Miller

4. Rolls Royce

Depending on the fast food establishment you're visiting, you're in a car that costs around half of what it takes to start a franchise, while ordering dollar menu items from someone making minimum wage. It's not wrong, per se, but it's a little rude.

The worst cars for fast food
Ted Silviera

3. Hippie Bus

There's no way to win in a VW Bus once it's been painted in the traditional fashion. Every cop around knows exactly why you're at Jack in the Box at 3 a.m. ordering off the munchies menu.

The worst cars for drive throughs
The Supercar Kids

2. Pagani Zonda

Visibility in a Zonda isn't great, and like all cars, it's pretty wide. Combine that with the fact that most drive through lanes are narrow, curb-lined alleyways and you're looking at potentially thousands of dollars of damage. Then you have to figure out how to reach up to the window, since you definitely can't open the butterfly door.

The worst cars for drive thru food
Ultima Sports

1. Every track day car ever built

In addition to looking like an idiot with a race car on the street, you'll have to answer questions about what you're driving. You'll definitely have to unbuckle to pay, because you can't even reach your wallet when you're properly strapped in. Not to mention, reattaching your six point racing harness after you get your food will give whoever's behind you ample time to start honking.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He’s done this many times in his E30 track car. It's absolutely horrible.


