The 15 Worst Things You Can Say To A Car Guy

3. That little ding? You can barely see it.

Sure, if it were your car you’d never notice it. I care about my car and take excellent care of it day in and day out. I'll notice that scratch every single day.



4. It’s just a car I think the best way to explain this is to look at the difference between a house and a home. There’s an intangible involved that makes it more than the sum of the raw materials. Sure it’s an inanimate object, but there’s still the emotional attachment.



5. What kind of mileage does that get? If you’re talking to a guy driving a hybrid, this is acceptable. If you’re talking to someone with a performance or vintage car, you’ll likely come across as condescending by pointing out the one area of the car that sucks.