The 14 Worst Things You Can Spill In Your Car, Ranked

9. Chocolate

If you’re lucky, you’re only smearing that sweet, sweet goodness on leather, but you’ll still have to really work to get it out of crevices. Drop an M&M, though, and the sneaky little bastard will scamper off, hide so far beneath the seat you can’t even get it with a vacuum cleaner, and take up permanent residency in your car. That's how you get ants.



8. Booze Ever taken a turn too quickly on the way home from the liquor store and heard a CLANK! sound in the trunk as two bottles collided? If a bottle broke, the smell of alcohol’s there to stay, which’ll be fun to explain the next time you’re pulled over.