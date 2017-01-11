Cars

America's 20 Largest Cities, Ranked By Hours Wasted In Traffic

If you've never actually thought about how much time you waste in traffic—and you believe that ignorance is bliss—you should probably stop reading right this second.

Recently at Texas A&M University, researchers compiled data traffic on congestion in the United States. The chief takeaway? If you drive a car to work, chances are good you're spending at least one full work week stuck in traffic each year. An entire week!

So with this depressing news, I sifted through the data and created my own compilation. Below, the 20 largest American metropolitan areas (as of 2011) ranked by average amount of hours, per year, stuck in traffic. Oh, LA. 

[Ed's note: Don't see your city on the list? That's a good thing! But if you're curious where it ranks, here's the entire data set: United States Department of Transportation.] 

America's Worst Traffic Cities
Jeramey Jannene

20. St. Louis, 31 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
Dustin Gaffke

19. Minneapolis-St.Paul, 34 Hours

America's Worst Trafffic Cities
Alan Stark

18. Phoenix, 35 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
David Hilgart

17. San Diego, 37 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
John Picken

16. Tampa-St. Petersburg, 38 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
Bryan Debus

15. Detroit, 40 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
Joe Wolf

14. Baltimore, 41 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
Marc Samsom

T-12. Denver, 45 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
Iain Farrell

T-12. Dallas-Fort Worth, 45 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
Gabriel Kaplan

11. Miami, 47 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
Wonderlane

T-9. Seattle, 48 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
Dave Zawrotny

T-9. Philadelphia, 48 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
Matt Lemmon

T-7. Atlanta, 51 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
Steven Vance

T-7. Chicago, 51 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
Katie Haugland

6. Houston, 52 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
Robbie Shade

5. Boston, 53 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
joiseyshowaa

4. New York City, 59 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities

T-2. San Francisco, 61 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
Latitude News

T-2. Los Angeles, 61 Hours

America's Worst Traffic Cities
Automotive

1. Washington DC, 67 Hours


Conclusion: Surprisingly, San Francisco has worse traffic than NYC, and Seattle made the top 10, tying with Philly. Also: props to Tampa and Minneapolis, who, given their respective city sizes, seem to have some semblance of a balanced infrastructure. 


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He once hopped a bus from DC to NY...at rush hour, and left the experience with such fond memories.

