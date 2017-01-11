The XL Sport Is Volkswagen’s New Ducati-Powered Supercar

A few years ago, Volkswagen designed the XL1 as an uber-efficient, somewhat futuristic vehicle. While it is an excellent piece of engineering and clearly a beautiful design, it’s barely effective if you want to use it as an adrenaline pump.

VW’s just fixed that in a huge way. They’ve taken the XL1 platform and converted it to a supercar, complete with an engine taken straight out of a Ducati. The resulting XL Sport is so hot it’s borderline NSFW.