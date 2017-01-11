Gratuitous Car Porn
Cars

30 Brilliantly Modified Cars for the Zombie Apocalypse

Published On 11/19/2014
Mad Max-ified Cars
All Images: Khyzyl Saleem
British freelance artist Khyzyl Saleem created an entire lineup of dystopian rides completely battle-ready for the inevitable zombie invasion. Originally, the drawings were part of a challenge against a friend and fellow artist to see who could create the most unconventional and cutting edge cars the future's ever seen.

And after dozens of drawings, the end result is spectacular. 

Mad Maxified Cars

The Aftermath
Yeah, it looks like it's smoldering. That'll happen after hours of high octane zombie evading.

Mad Maxified Cars

C7
Are you reading this, GM? When the dead start coming back to life, this is what we're gonna want.

Mad Maxified Cars

Challenger
For a little insight on how he made these, check out this gif of the process.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Do you even drift?
The E36 BMW's fine for drifting, sure, but imagine using zombies as obstacles in a Ken Block-esque gymkhana video.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

45H8
Who said exotics can't be rugged?

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

The Gathering
What exactly is happening here is a mystery, but there's definitely some magic in the air. I'm so sorry.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Type 2 | R32
Holy exposed radiators, Batman! This one's not so good at running through crowds. Just one zombie limb stuck on that radiator would spell certain death.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Zero Fluffs Given
This car is either an artistic commentary on the role of S2000s in the adult entertainment industry, or it's a PSA about leaving your car where vandals can get to it.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Lotus Esprit V8
Basically, Marty McFly and Roger Moore-era James Bond went in on a car together, right?

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Evade
The Pagani Huayra doesn't exactly need much help looking futuristic.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Under Your Shadow
It really says a lot about how ahead of its time the Lamborghini Countach styling was when it first came out—in the 1970s—that 40 years later, a guy's making wild art about our future and changed...almost nothing.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

McLaren P1 HUSV
Using a McLaren P1 hybrid as a "Hyper Undercover Surveillance Vehicle" makes sense, because it can run silently in all electric mode for...wait, don't the Dubai Police already have one of these?

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Zombie Apocalypse Vehicle
Realistically, any other name for this old Nissan Skyline would be wrong.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

SL55 AMG
Food for thought: you can buy a salvaged SL55 AMG for around $10K that's already missing the headlights, if you wanted to build this car in the real world.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

2000GT Simple
Well, if vintage racing exists in the post-apocalyptic future, everything can't be all bad.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

In the City
Nothing too extreme here, just a nice homage to Paul Walker.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

SLS | Evade
For when there's no other option but to escape. 

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Aventador
Tim Burton-era Batmobile wheels on an Aventador just look like they belong.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Handbrake
Reason #3219 to love the future: You can do this to Aston Martins.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Vampirella
If this is the future, the only thing missing is Philip J. Fry attempting to purchase this car.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Cargohold
Good to know global warming didn't wipe out the shipping industry, right?

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Nissan 300ZX
Why yes, that is an Angry Bird on the side of the car.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

350Z
Aaand on the side of this one. Angry Birds and Nissan must have an interesting partnership in the future.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Missile Ferrari 599
Sure, sideways is rarely the fastest way to get your car through a corner, but if you've been cutting through so many zombies all day that you've lost your front bumper, it's okay.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Sauber C9
Fun Fact #1: This car was absolutely dominant in the late 80s and hit almost 250 mph at Le Mans, and the Sauber team moved up to Formula One shortly after the success of this car.
Fun Fact #2: It looks positively sinister in black.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Viper
As Khyzyl puts it, "In the future, who needs a bonnet?" He means hood, but he's right. It would just get dinged up.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Grassroots LFA
Some cars will just always be nice. This is one of them.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Ferrari 365 GT4
Not jealous of this guy's talent yet? He did this one during his lunch break.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Asterion
When Lamborghini's brand new 900 hp hybrid supercar just isn't good enough.

30 Mad Max-ified Cars

Missile Vantage V8
Another gorgeous Aston...and another work of art he did at lunch. This guy's talent is unfair.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'd definitely take that Corvette and the Sauber.

