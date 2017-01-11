These Filmmakers Want Land Rover To Bring The Defender Back To The USA

Embarking on the quintessential American road trip in a British car is beautiful irony...and exactly what filmmakers Alex Schepsman and Matt Mitchell did when they decided to drive Alex's dusty blue 1994 Land Rover Defender across the Southwest: four states, two weeks, and 3,000 miles.

The British version of our Jeep, Land Rover's most rugged 4x4 has been the go-to vehicle for road trips ever since students from Oxford and Cambridge used them to traverse the African Sahara. Sadly, these rugged machines have been out of reach to American hands since 1997, though they're looking to finally make a stateside comeback in the next few years, when a new generation of Britain's most iconic off-roader is expected to drop.