Two Of These Incredible Jet-Age Cars Are Being Auctioned In The Same Month

The Ghia Supersonic's sporty body encapsulates the futuristic design of the jet-crazed 1950s. Created by legendary Italian design house Ghia, and originally fitted on an Alfa Romeo 1900 that competed in the 1953 Mille Miglia (see that pic below), it could actually be used as the body for any number of cars.

It's rare enough for even one of these cars to come to market—but two very different versions will be sold at different auctions this summer.