15 Things Only A Car Guy's Wife Or Girlfriend Will Understand

[Editor’s note: Meet Tara Miller, the wife of our Rides editor, Aaron Miller. If there's anyone who can relate to what it’s like to be with a car guy, it’s her.]

Dating (or being married to) a gearhead is like living in an alternate world that's dominated by all things automotive. I thought I enjoyed and appreciated cars growing up. I was always out in the driveway, helping my dad change the oil and spark plugs, washing cars, etc. But these days, I feel like I'm Yoshi leveling up to some sort of bonus Car World in Mario 3.