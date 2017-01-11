10 Things You Definitely Screwed Up On Your First Car

It doesn't matter if your first car was a $2,500 clunker or a shiny new sports car, a lack of experience combined with lack of judgment is a volatile combination when dealing with your first real "grown up" responsibility.

You definitely screwed a couple things up on your first car, and that's okay. I mean, honestly, who really checks their tire pressure before every trip? That said, here are 10 of the most common mistakes you made as a first-time owner.