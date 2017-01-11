13 Things You Didn't Know About Fire Trucks

7. A hook and ladder truck is exactly what it says it is

It's called a TDA—a tractor-drawn aerial—and it's essentially a tractor-trailer (like an 18-wheeler on the highway), where the trailer (i.e. the part with the ladder) gets hooked onto the back of the truck.



8. TDAs, also called tillers, use two different drivers They essentially fill the role of both engine and truck, so they're not exactly the lightest things to maneuver at breakneck speed through city streets, nor are they maneuverable in tight confines. There's a driver in back, known as a tillerman, who's responsible for steering the rear wheels. You know, like Kramer.