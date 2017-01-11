It's no secret that our society is all but fully dependent on gasoline. Did you know, though, that there are far fewer pumps today than there were 90 years ago? Or that even though all gas is essentially the same, you still shouldn't fill up at your local grocery store? It's all true.
These are 12 things you didn't know about gasoline:
1. Gas that’s blended with ethanol is less efficient
You’ll get between three and five percent less MPG if you’re using gas with 10% ethanol in your tank. If you’re concerned about mileage, go for pure gas.
2. Gasoline changes with the weather
Gas boils very easily—that’s both bad for the environment and not great for your fuel tank—so the formula you’re pumping is altered to fit the conditions. In other words, the stuff you buy in January in Denver has a much lower boiling point than the stuff you buy in Atlanta in August.
3. That’s also a big reason why prices fall in the winter The refineries mix in more butane for the winter. Butane’s pretty cheap compared to gasoline. It also evaporates at a lower temperature, which is why it’s used far less in the summer.
4. Gas has detergents in it
No, that doesn’t mean dish soap or that stuff that gets your clothes clean. In layman’s terms, there are additives that chemically bond to various molecules, to help prevent excess buildup in your engine.
5. You’ll get the same exact gasoline no matter where you buy it from
It doesn’t matter if you go to Shell, Exxon, Conoco, or Walmart, it all gets mixed together in the pipelines before hitting the storage depots.
6. That said, additives make a huge difference, so stick to the big guys
All those detergents are added in as the tanker truck's filled, and the cheapo places don't use as much. There’s actually something called Top Tier Gas, which sets guidelines developed by manufacturers like GM and BMW for how much detergent should be your gas. To be officially listed as a Top Tier Gas supplier, there must be roughly 2.5 times more detergent than the EPA minimum standard. The full list of companies that meet that standard is right here. While not every non-Top Tier company sucks (think BP), you probably don’t want to use your local grocery store's gas all the time.
7. Gas has been priced to a tenth of a cent since the 1930s
That coincides with the federal government instituting a $0.001/gal tax. Also, because gas was generally between 20 and 30 cents at the time, fractions of a cent made a much more significant difference than they do today.
8. Your final total, though, is rounded It’s pretty basic: If your total ends in 0.4 cents or less, it’s rounded down. 0.5 or up goes up.
9. The federal gas tax hasn’t changed since 1997 It was 18.4 cents in 1997, just as it is today. The fluctuation you see is actually the state taxes, which on average run just over 30 cents per gallon.
10. In 1986, two Austin gas stations gave the stuff away for free
Gas prices were plummeting everywhere, and in Austin, stations were drawn into a bidding war. Most stations were charging 26 cents, but two stations offered free gas, resulting in lines so long that people ran out of the very thing they were in line to get.
11. At one point, you could buy gas from Sears, J. C. Penney, and The Home Depot
Sears and J. C. Penney sold gas in the 1960s and 1970s, nearly 20 years before Walmart and Kroger got into the game. Home Depot experimented with it in the mid 2000s.
12. There were twice as many gas stations in the 1920s as there are today
Sounds crazy, right? Realistically, most of those places were the size of newsstands, set up in a matter of minutes to cater to heavy traffic areas.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. His car can get 37 mpg on the highway...in theory.