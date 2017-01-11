16 Things You Didn't Know About The A-10 Warthog

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff once described the A-10 Warthog as "the ugliest, most beautiful aircraft on the planet." The thing is basically a flying tank, comprised of little more than a simple airplane wrapped around a giant freaking gun. It fires uranium-filled bullets the size of beer bottles from a gun the size of a Volkswagen, and is rarely called by its actual name (hint: it's not Warthog).

Here are 16 things you didn't know about the A-10 Thunderbolt II.