16 Things You Didn't Know About the Camaro, for Its 50th Birthday

Things you didn't know about Camaros
Chevrolet introduced the Camaro on June 28th, 1966, began making them in August, and by September, the first cars were delivered to the public. Ever since then, every Camaro ever built has had a singular goal: beat Mustang. It's the most intense and enduring automotive rivalry in America, and arguably the world. 

For the car's golden 50th anniversary, GM is bringing together a veritable slew of Camaros to partake in the Woodward Dream Cruise -- an annual ode to the automobile, which features over 40,000 cars driving down Detroit's Woodward Ave.

To celebrate in our own way, here are 16 things every Camaro fan should know.

12 Things You Didn't Know About the Ford F-150

related

5 Cars That Used to Be Way Cooler Than You Realized

related

11 Things You Didn't Know About Cop Cars
Things you didn't know about Camaro
1. Before it became the Camaro, it was the Panther

Internally, the car-in-development was known as Panther -- and a bunch of other names -- before it became the Camaro. Over 2,000 names were considered while the car was in its incubation period, and by 1966, the automotive press was rife with stories of the Chevrolet Panther.

Things you didn't know about the Camaro
2. The official Camaro announcement was also the world's first mass teleconference

On June 28th, 1966, the Chevy PR team and selected media gathered at hotels in 14 American cities for a conference call announcement. The call was the first teleconference on such a large scale, and over 100 technicians from Bell were on-hand to make sure the call went through.

Things you didn't know about Camaro
3. Once the word “Camaro” was out there, no one really knew what it meant

The official company line in 1966 was that it’s an old French slang term for camaraderie and friendship, though some GM brass told the press it’s "a small, vicious animal that eats Mustangs.” Later, legends grew to include a rare disease that kills horses (i.e., Mustangs). In reality, it's a unique name that met Chevrolet's main requirement of starting with the letter C (think Corvette, Chevelle, Corvair, etc.).

Things you didn't know about Camaro
4. Even before its debut, there was almost a station wagon version

This image is from March 1966, just three months before GM introduced the Camaro to the press.

Things you didn't know about Camaro
5. And the design team went even further with the wagon idea just a few years later

These are wagon-ized Camaro models, conceived in the run-up to the 1970 debut of the second-generation Camaro. A few years later, GM drew up a strikingly similar Firebird version (since it was the same car beneath the skin) and had Pininfarina (yes, that Pininfarina) build it out of fiberglass.

Things you didn't know about Camaro
6. There were seven different engine options when the Camaro hit the market

Granted, cars in general had more engine options back then, but still -- seven. Compare that to today, with three to four depending on how you count them.

Things you didn't know about Camaro
7. For one of those options you had to use an obscure ordering code known simply as Z/28

Just 602 people ordered the Z/28 Special Performance Package, which came with a 302 cid V8. It was intended to be an SCCA-race legal counterpart to the Mustang’s racing endeavors.

8. Chevy built a single Z/28 Convertible to convince the boss to let the package be built

Pete Estes was running the show for Chevy at the time, and the Camaro team needed his approval to send the Z/28 package to production. As the story goes, Estes hated anything that wasn’t a convertible, so one of the guys ordered up a topless Camaro with the all that the Z/28 option entailed -- along with every other goody that was in the pipeline for 1969. Estes loved his car, and the Z/28 was properly born. That stood as the only convertible Z/28 in existence until the droptop became an option nearly two decades later.

Things you didn't know about Camaro
9. The Camaro dominated SCCA Trans-Am racing shortly after its birth

Legendary teams like Penske and Chaparall were noted for their ingenuity, and combined every technical trick in the book with legit Formula One talents like Mark Donohue behind the wheel. After spending 1967 learning about the car, they absolutely owned the 1968 and 1969 seasons.

Things you didn't know about Camaro
10. The 1969 COPO Camaro was the ultimate off-menu item

Chevy’s 427 cid engine never appeared on any order sheets and wasn’t a part of any official package. You had to know who to call at GM in order to get one. The COPO, or Central Office Production Order, roughly doubled the cost of the car. Today, it's one of the most highly sought after (read: $$$) Camaros in the collector world.

Things you didn't know about Camaro
11. The second-generation Camaro was heavily inspired by a classic Ferrari

The Ferrari Lusso 250 GT from the early ‘60s was met with the seal of approval from not just owners like Steve McQueen, but GM designers, who incorporated “a European grand-touring aesthetic” into the body.

12. The International Race of Champions used nothing but Camaros from 1975 until 1989

It was a series designed to determine the best driver from various other racing series using identical cars on differing types of race tracks. Yes, that’s where the IROC-Z comes from.

Things you didn't know about Camaro
13. There was a Neiman Marcus Edition Camaro

The 2011 convertible came in a special Bordeaux red hue with “ghost” stripes, cost $75,000, and sold out after just three minutes.

Things you didn't know about Camaros
14. Engineers were so obsessed about the fifth-generation Z/28’s weight that they shaved 0.3mm from the rear window

They saved 400 grams by going from 3.5 mm to 3.2 mm. Other weight saving measures included using less foam padding in the rear seat, and killing the A/C completely.

Things you didn't know about Camaro
15. No car other than the Camaro and Corvette has paced the Indianapolis 500 since 2004

Camaro has now had the honor eight times overall, second most behind Corvette’s 11.

Things you didn't know about Camaros
16. Of course the Dubai police have a Z/28

They’ve got everything else that’s fast too, and plenty of open roads to... um... “patrol.”

 
