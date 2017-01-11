16 Things You Didn't Know About the Camaro, for Its 50th Birthday

Chevrolet introduced the Camaro on June 28th, 1966, began making them in August, and by September, the first cars were delivered to the public. Ever since then, every Camaro ever built has had a singular goal: beat Mustang. It's the most intense and enduring automotive rivalry in America, and arguably the world.

For the car's golden 50th anniversary, GM is bringing together a veritable slew of Camaros to partake in the Woodward Dream Cruise -- an annual ode to the automobile, which features over 40,000 cars driving down Detroit's Woodward Ave.

To celebrate in our own way, here are 16 things every Camaro fan should know.