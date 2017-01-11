17 Things You Didn't Know About The F-14 Tomcat

8. The F-14 may have helped Paul Newman win his first SCCA Championship

As legend has it, Newman was testing his Triumph TR6 race car (shown above) and asked a friend for help as he was having brake issues. Said friend was working with GM to test an experimental fluid developed by DOW and Grumman to solve a recurring issue with the F-14.

Because British cars like Paul’s still used mineral oil in the brake system at that time, it was compatible with aircraft hydraulic fluid. Several calls, a lot of swearing, and a little name-dropping later, one gallon of the stuff was personally delivered, and Newman went on to win the national championship.

Side note: The following year, Paul put “Newman’s Own” on the car for the first time, but that’s a whole other story.