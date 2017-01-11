14 Things You're Doing Wrong While Driving

2. Looking at the car directly in front of you

Relative to you, the car in front is stationary, so if you focus on it you run the risk of everything else becoming a big blur. You’re then keying all your decisions on that driver’s actions, and are literally betting your life that they’re an attentive driver, not a legally blind octogenarian who’s driving while texting. Instead, look through that car's windshield at the car in front of it—or at least in the gaps between cars—so you can see what’s coming up.



3. Braking with your right foot* If you still drive a manual, you can disregard this one. Otherwise, why are you using one foot to do two things? Practice braking with your left foot in a safe area, like your neighborhood. It’ll be weird at first, but once you get used to it, it’s so much better.