21 Things You Have To Explain To Non-Car People



14. We don't cut corners when it comes to throwing money at our cars A car is something that you’re going to be using an awful lot every day, so cheaping out on a car is like cheaping out on your mattress. While the intangible return (the pleasure, relaxation, and therapy of driving) on your investment can’t be calculated, neither can the emotional loss (having to deal with your daily commute) that you take on a bad purchase.



15. If you don't care about the art of driving, you'll never be a good driver Can you be an attentive driver? Sure, and that's a good start. But to learn where to look, what to do with your hands and feet in an emergency, or how to properly handle your car in snow, you need to study and practice. It's pretty simple, really: if you don't care about the art of driving, there's no reason for you to have the motivation to put in the work to become truly good.