13 Things You're Paying Your Mechanic For (But Shouldn't Be)

While manufacturers recommend 7,500 to 10,000 miles, that’s mostly to soothe the minds of people used to 3,000 mile changes. I’ve spoken with some of the engineers responsible for these recommendations—you can do 15,000 or even 18,000 miles before you’re pushing the limits. Still not sure? Have your own oil tested. You'll be amazed at how clean it is.



2. Changing your spark plugs Changing the plugs is monumentally simple. Make sure you can easily get to all of them before you start. If you can, all you have to do is buy a little tool that slips over the end, and unscrew them like you unscrew a lightbulb. Then screw the new ones in until they’re JUST past hand-tight.