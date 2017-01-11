Cars

26 Things About Cars You'll Have To Explain To Your Kids

By Published On 05/04/2015 By Published On 05/04/2015
26 Things About Cars You'll Have To Explain To Your Kids
iStock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

Just as most people today have no idea what a carburetor, chokesmoker's window, or a drum brake is, chances are pretty strong your kids won't know how to buy parts or what a rear view mirror is without going online, or why you would ever hang a tennis ball from your garage ceiling. The next generation might be completely clueless, but that doesn't mean you have to be.

Related

related

21 Things You Have To Explain To Non-Car People

related

The Definitive List of Every Available Car in the US With a Manual Transmission

related

The Millenium Falcon Owner's Manual

related

21 Things You Have To Explain To Non-Car People
Things you'd have to explain to kids
Crystal

1. CD holders on your visor

Sure, they'd scratch your disks, and your sun visor could sometimes flop down if you hit a bump too fast, but they saved so much space.

Things you'll have to explain to your kids
Jeff Walker

2. Road trips without GPS and cell phones

And you were definitely in an unreliable car. 

Things you'll hve to explain to kids
Lisa Borodken

3. Using a bottle of Coke to fix your battery

And actually being able to see your battery when you popped the hood.

Things you'll have to explain to your kids about cars
Dave S

4. Window cranks

R.I.P.

related

The Definitive List of Every Available Car in the US With a Manual Transmission
Things you'll have to explain about cars
American Muscle

5. Hood prop

"Just insert rod A into slot B, and...nevermind."

Things you'll have to explain to kids
Aaron Miller

6. Running your battery down

Because you left your non-automatic headlights on all night. Again.

7. Parallel parking without the car's help

...Not that anyone really learns that now, anyway.

Things you'll have to explain about car parts
Willem van de Kerkhof

8. How fun manual transmissions were

"When I was your age, I had to shift my own gears, uphill in the snow. Both ways. It was awesome." 

Things you'll have to explain to your kids about cars
FastOlly

9. Having a donut in the back

You used to keep it below the floor of the trunk.

related

The Millenium Falcon Owner's Manual
Things you'll have to explain to your kids about cars
Randy von Liski

10.  Gauges

Gauges are evolving. And fast (see: heads-up displays).

Things you'll have to explain to kids about cars
Eddie Welker

11. Custom car stereos

And you'd do all the wiring yourself, with tape, and hope for zero fires.

Things about cars you'll have to explain to kis
Alexander Nie

12. Dashboard buttons

"Where's the touch screen?!"

Things you'll have to explain about cars
Ham Hock

13. The cigarette lighter

Press it in. Wait 5 minutes. Accidentally drop it and burn yourself or your seats.

Things you'll have to explain to your kids
Ricardo Cuppini

14. Mirrors

"How did you see without a camera?"

Things you'll have to explain to kids
Supercompressor

15. You don't need YouTube to fix your car

But you will still have parts left over when you put it back together.

Things you'll have to explain to kids about cars
Todd Lapin

16. Auto parts stores were the best

For most maintenance items nowadays (including those kitsch air fresheners), companies like Amazon have it covered.

Things you'll have to explain to your kids about cars
Sarah McCraken

17. Using tennis balls to avoid a collision

See it hit the windshield? Stop.

Things you'll have to explain to kids
Amazon

18. The Club

Actually—even though it doesn't work—The Club might still be around. You'll still have to explain why you ever bought one, though.

Things you'll have to explain to kids

19. Exhaust was awesome

An old school V8 with no pollution controls was the sound of America for decades.

Things you'll have to explain to your kids about cars
Automotive Rhythms

20. Using your e-brake in the rain

Good luck kicking the tail out with an electric parking brake button.

Things you'll have to explain about cars
Brad Smith

21. Hub caps

A.k.a "those things that flew off on the highway."

Things you'll have to explain to your kids
Curtis Perry

22. Halogen headlights

Lasers and LEDs are just so much better.

Things you'll explain to your kids about cars
Vtenger4047

23. Carrying around extra fuel

"That's what we did when the fuel gauge broke before a road trip."

Things you'll have to explain to your kids
Aaron Miller

24. Natural aspiration

You can still buy cars without turbochargers...for now.

Things you'll have to explain to your kids about cars
Bill Hanscom

25. Car maps

And stopping at the welcome center when you cross the state border on the highway.

Things you have to explain to your kids about cars
Danny Baza Blas

26. Ignitions and keys

They'll be a thing of the past soon enough.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Some Flippin' Sweet New Station Wagons Are About to Come Out

related

READ MORE
Four Huge Car Companies Just Announced Their Plan to Crush Tesla

related

READ MORE
Hidden Red Flags to Watch Out for When Buying a Used Car

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like