This 218MPH Custom Ferrari Is Somehow For Sale

Published On 06/17/2015
Ferrari S.P.A.

Designed by famed German industrial designer, Luigi Colani in 1989, the Ferrari Testa d'Oro was built to break the world speed record set by the 753 horsepower Mercedes Streamliner in 1939. The one-off car was assembled by the German tuning company Lotec and was based on the Testarossa.

Its 5.0 Ferrari-Lotec twin-turbo flat-12 engine put out 750 horsepower at 4000 rpm and 660 lb·ft at 5000 rpm - an absolute beast for its time. It's first attempt at the record was in 1989 at the Bonneville Salt Flats where the car fell short at 211 mph, held back mostly by the tires. Another attempt was completed in 1992 and while the car again fell short of the Merc's record, it earned the title of fastest with a catalytic convertor at 218 mph.

Interested? Head this way to check out the listing. Needless to say, this is one of those "Price On Appointment" situations.


The Classic Car Chaser is a pal of ours from Instagram. He's made quite a name for himself scouring the world for obscure and intriguing cars for sale, check him out @ClassicCarChaser

