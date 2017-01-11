This Swedish Dude Designed Some of the Sexiest Cars and Bikes We've Ever Seen

Being able to build custom cars and bikes is a skill many of us wish we had. It's a craft that takes years of learning and practice to be proficient, and even then, builders are constantly honing their skills.

And then, there's Andreas Fougner Ezelius. He's a professional who's been in the industry since 2007, and his builds have been viewed by people all over the world. There's one little catch, he does it all from behind a desk.