This Swedish Dude Designed Some of the Sexiest Cars and Bikes We've Ever Seen

Being able to build custom cars and bikes is a skill many of us wish we had. It's a craft that takes years of learning and practice to be proficient, and even then, builders are constantly honing their skills.
And then, there's Andreas Fougner Ezelius. He's a professional who's been in the industry since 2007, and his builds have been viewed by people all over the world. There's one little catch, he does it all from behind a desk.
Andreas is an amazingly talented 3D artist. And although his builds are all done on a computer, that doesn't make them any less jaw-dropping.
The first time I spotted his recently completed Ducati Cafe Fighter, I honestly thought it was a real bike.
Currently working out of DICE in Stockholm, Sweden, he specializes in creating ultra realistic works of art for the video game industry.
It took Andreas 400 hours spread over six months to complete the bike. It's clear his work paid off, just look at the detail and texture on the handlebars. If you didn't know this was a rendering, you'd 100% think it was a photograph.
This old-school Mini race car is simply beautiful. Exposed carbon, widened fenders, the John Player Special theme, what's not to like?
I mean, come on. Just look at how realistic the interior of this Mini looks.
The funny thing is, you may have already been exposed to Andreas' work before. At DICE he specializes in creating weapons and vehicles for video games around the world. He's done 3D modeling and rendering for huge titles, such as Battlefield 4, Mirror’s Edge, Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit, and more.
This lil' beast is called the BMW Formula Concept. It isn't a reality yet, but it damn well should be. You hear that, BMW?
Whether it be new video games or life-like renderings, we are looking forward to seeing more of Mr. Ezelius's work. Take note people, this is how it's done.
Gavin Woolard is the Social Media Editor at Supercompressor. He would take that Mini around a racetrack any day. Follow him on Instagram.