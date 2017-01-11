Cars

This Swedish Dude Designed Some of the Sexiest Cars and Bikes We've Ever Seen

By Published On 02/13/2015 By Published On 02/13/2015
Beautiful Renderings of Custom Car Concepts.
Andreas Fougner Ezelius 

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

related

Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell

related

The Real Origin of Slender Man, the Internet's Worst Nightmare

Being able to build custom cars and bikes is a skill many of us wish we had. It's a craft that takes years of learning and practice to be proficient, and even then, builders are constantly honing their skills. 

And then, there's Andreas Fougner Ezelius. He's a professional who's been in the industry since 2007, and his builds have been viewed by people all over the world. There's one little catch, he does it all from behind a desk.

Related

related

This Is The Rolls-Royce Of Motorcycles

related

The SUV of motorcycles is here

related

Bacon. Powered. Motorcycle.

related

This Is The Rolls-Royce Of Motorcycles
Beautiful Renderings of Custom Car Concepts.
Andreas Fougner Ezelius 

Andreas is an amazingly talented 3D artist. And although his builds are all done on a computer, that doesn't make them any less jaw-dropping.

The first time I spotted his recently completed Ducati Cafe Fighter, I honestly thought it was a real bike.

Beautiful Renderings of Custom Car Concepts.
Andreas Fougner Ezelius 

Currently working out of DICE in Stockholm, Sweden, he specializes in creating ultra realistic works of art for the video game industry.

It took Andreas 400 hours spread over six months to complete the bike. It's clear his work paid off, just look at the detail and texture on the handlebars. If you didn't know this was a rendering, you'd 100% think it was a photograph.

Beautiful Renderings of Custom Car Concepts.
Andreas Fougner Ezelius 

This old-school Mini race car is simply beautiful. Exposed carbon, widened fenders, the John Player Special theme, what's not to like?

Beautiful Renderings of Custom Car Concepts.
Andreas Fougner Ezelius 

I mean, come on. Just look at how realistic the interior of this Mini looks.

related

The SUV of motorcycles is here
Beautiful Renderings of Custom Car Concepts.
Andreas Fougner Ezelius 

The funny thing is, you may have already been exposed to Andreas' work before. At DICE he specializes in creating weapons and vehicles for video games around the world. He's done 3D modeling and rendering for huge titles, such as Battlefield 4, Mirror’s Edge, Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit, and more. 

Beautiful Renderings of Custom Car Concepts.
Andreas Fougner Ezelius 

This lil' beast is called the BMW Formula Concept. It isn't a reality yet, but it damn well should be. You hear that, BMW?

Beautiful Renderings of Custom Car Concepts .
Andreas Fougner Ezelius 

Whether it be new video games or life-like renderings, we are looking forward to seeing more of Mr. Ezelius's work. Take note people, this is how it's done. 


Gavin Woolard is the Social Media Editor at Supercompressor. He would take that Mini around a racetrack any day. Follow him on Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Absolute Best Cars of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Pro Tips to Keep Your Car Looking Like New

related

READ MORE
Things Every Self-Respecting Car Buff Should Know

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like