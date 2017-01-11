Cars

You Can Buy The Shiniest Aston Martin On Earth

This shiny Aston Martin is for sale
All Photos: RM Auctions

In the decade prior to Sean Connery immortalizing the DB5 as Bond, the Aston Martin DB2/4 was one of the best vehicles on Earth. With nothing but wood, leather, and wool surrounding you, the fact that you could do 120 mph and beat a lot of race cars was simply a bonus to brag about while unloading a month's worth of luggage for a stay in Monaco. Or having it unloaded for you, because Monaco.

The DB2/4 you're looking at is a little unique. The entire exterior is nothing but gloriously naked and highly polished aluminum. Driving this car would be like driving an extremely vintage mirror down the street. It's almost definitely the shiniest Aston Martin on Earth, and it's for sale at RM's upcoming London auction. Seriously, take a look at this thing...

Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. Put some modern running gear in this and he'd love to drive it daily. Follow him to more foolish ideas on Twitter.

