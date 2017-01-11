Two Of Top Gear’s Ex Hosts Are Selling A Dozen Of Their Bikes

Former Top Gear presenters James May and Richard Hammond are auctioning off 12 of their motorcycles at the upcoming Bonhams Spring Stafford Sale. And although the timing of the auction is somewhat suspicious, Bonhams is reporting the sale was set up well before the Top Gear fracas scandal resulting in their resignations.

"Just because I'm unemployed now doesn't mean I have to get rid of everything. I was going to sell these bikes anyway,“ May said. “And those paintings, and my collection of Scalextric cars. Honest!" Together, the duo have no less than 12 bikes up for grabs at the auction. Here they are: