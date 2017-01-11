Cars

The DIY Mini-Landrovers We Would Have Died For Growing Up

By Published On 06/16/2015 By Published On 06/16/2015
Toylander

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

Whoever said cars are designed purely for transportation purposes never owned a Toylander mini electric car. Equal parts DIY project and childhood wish fulfillment, this series of miniature-sized vehicles will turn your patio into your new favorite racetrack. 

Related

related

This Jet-Powered GoKart Has The Mario Kart Golden Mushroom

related

26 Things About Cars You'll Have To Explain To Your Kids

related

This Jet-Powered GoKart Has The Mario Kart Golden Mushroom
Toylander

The Toylander series is available in a variety of true-to-life models, including Land Rover Series 1 and 2, Tractor, Mayfair, and Scout.

Toylander

Severals models, such as the picture TL3 Army, can accommodate adult passengers as well as children. 

Toylander

Each kit contains all the necessary hardware, electrics, and paint, and takes up to 80 hours to put together, but the end product makes the investment worth it: Each car features real-life vehicular functions such as a foot and hand brake, a reverse gear, lights, horn, folding windscreen, and opening tailgate. 

Toylander

Kits start at $923


Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
We Drove the Best Performance Car Under $50,000
First Drives

related

READ MORE
Classic '60s Cruisers You Can Buy for Insanely Cheap Right Now
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
Why the Holidays Are the Best Time of Year to Buy a Car

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like