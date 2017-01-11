Toyota's Newest Camry Has 850 HP. No Big Deal.

Two days before the 2014 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, one of Toyota's top performance engineers is sitting at a dinner table talking shop about roll cages and performance cars. The conversation eventually turns to sleeper cars—you know, cars whose subtle appearance belies their blistering performance. He lights up. "I'm not sure if I'm supposed to talk about this yet," he says, pulling out his phone to show off some incredible detail shots of a top-secret project. He's careful to not show the entire car to a group of scoop-happy journalists.

He's talking about...a Camry. But this is easily the most awesome Camry Toyota has ever built, an 850 hp drag racing beast that'll rip your head off in less time than it takes a "normal" version to cross an intersection.