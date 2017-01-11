Toyota Is Making a 30-Year-Old Land Cruiser New Again

We can officially relegate the phrase “They don’t make ‘em like they used to” to the history books. The folks at Toyota have evidently turned a blind eye to bean counters and listened to the enthusiast crowd: they’re actually building the Land Cruiser 70 again, the last of the really awesome, road-trip-across-Earth models.
No. Really, they’re making a 30-year-old vehicle as a sort of homage to itself. It’s got a more modern engine now, with a four liter V6 that puts out 228 hp, and it has minor visual differences (most notably around the headlights,) but structurally it’s the same vehicle that you could’ve bought in the 1980s. There are a couple changes to the interior, by way of trim pieces and a nice 30th Anniversary badge, but that’s it.
Obviously, there’s a catch. They’re only building the 30th Anniversary Edition in Japan. But amazingly, they never actually quit making the original in places like Australia.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He’d love for manufacturers to make old-school models for somewhere like Cuba.