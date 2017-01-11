Please, Please Let This Japanese Toyota GT 86 Come To America

If this beast does become available to American consumers, it will probably be in the form of the Scion FR-S, the American version of the 86, which has a similar limited edition available in the FR-S 1.0. But alas—it's not quite the same.

We especially hope to see an American port of the Yellow Limited because it only costs about $26,000 to order in Japan, compared to $31,000 for the FR-S 1.0. If they can keep the price where it's at and bring it here, we're sold.



Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.