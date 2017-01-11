Cars

This Is The World’s Most Badass Minivan

Published On 06/25/2015
Car and Driver

Usually, the words "minivan" and "badass" don't fit in the same sentence, unless it's something along the lines of, "That guy used to be such a badass, but then he had kids and had to get a minivan." Toyota just changed that. They went and threw a roided-out Sienna body on a Tacoma chassis and a mean set of off-road tires. Check this out, and look for the 4x4 beast at this fall's SEMA show and the Toyota Ever-Better Expedition. 


