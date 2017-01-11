This Is The World’s Most Badass Minivan

Usually, the words "minivan" and "badass" don't fit in the same sentence, unless it's something along the lines of, "That guy used to be such a badass, but then he had kids and had to get a minivan." Toyota just changed that. They went and threw a roided-out Sienna body on a Tacoma chassis and a mean set of off-road tires. Check this out, and look for the 4x4 beast at this fall's SEMA show and the Toyota Ever-Better Expedition.



